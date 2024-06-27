USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts Flight Operations in Support of Valiant Shield 2024

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Gustavo Ramirez from Vasalia, California, secures an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

