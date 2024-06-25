Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AA9 Visits Deployed 82CAB [Image 3 of 5]

    AA9 Visits Deployed 82CAB

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Division Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, senior-enlisted advisor of the 82nd Airborne Division, visits with Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade while forward deployed on April 14, 2024. CSM Delapena also spent time with the Spanish Forces who work in conjunction with our Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    This work, AA9 Visits Deployed 82CAB [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aviaition
    82nd Combat Avation Brigade
    82CAB-82ABN
    CJTF-OIR 2024

