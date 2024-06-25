Division Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, senior-enlisted advisor of the 82nd Airborne Division, visits with Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade while forward deployed on April 14, 2024. CSM Delapena also spent time with the Spanish Forces who work in conjunction with our Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 04:21 Photo ID: 8504448 VIRIN: 240414-A-HK139-7215 Resolution: 5600x3677 Size: 1.93 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AA9 Visits Deployed 82CAB [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.