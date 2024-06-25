Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet Staff are Greeted by Royal Thai Navy Officials during Arrival Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. 7th Fleet Staff are Greeted by Royal Thai Navy Officials during Arrival Ceremony

    THAILAND

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240628-N-PH222-1004
    LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 28, 2024) – Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, center, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, is greeted by Rear Admiral Amornthep Boonyong, center left, director of Port Authority of Sattahip and other Royal Thai Navy officials during an arrival ceremony in Laem Chabang, Thailand, June 28. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

