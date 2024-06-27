U.S. 7th Fleet Staff are Greeted by Royal Thai Navy Officials during Arrival Ceremony

240628-N-PH222-1001

LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 28, 2024) – Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, center right, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, alongside Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, right, commanding officer of the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), are greeted by Rear Admiral Amornthep Boonyong, center left, Director of Port Authority of Sattahip and other Royal Thai Navy officials, during an arrival ceremony in Laem Chabang, Thailand, June 28. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

