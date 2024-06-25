Awards at Quarters in Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Abigail Manzano, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia (NSF Diego Garcia), receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Pete J. Hatcher, commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, June 28, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

