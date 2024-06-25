Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Cmdr. James O. Shambley, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia (NSF Deigo Garcia), receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Capt. Pete J. Hatcher, commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, June 28, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    This work, Awards at Quarters in Diego Garcia [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal
    Navy
    Award

