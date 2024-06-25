Marines with III MEF conduct Underwater Egress Training

A U.S. Marine with III Marine Expeditionary Force becomes familiar with a supplemental emergency breathing device during an underwater egress training course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 25, 2024. The UET provides skills and confidence for service members to safely evacuate from vehicles or helicopters submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

