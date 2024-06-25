Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with III MEF conduct Underwater Egress Training

    Marines with III MEF conduct Underwater Egress Training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force take a written test during an underwater egress training course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 25, 2024. The UET provides skills and confidence for service members to safely evacuate from vehicles or helicopters submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 03:05
    Photo ID: 8504346
    VIRIN: 240625-M-YJ953-1127
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.02 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with III MEF conduct Underwater Egress Training [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Ready
    III MEF
    Helo Dunker
    UET

