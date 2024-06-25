Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community [Image 3 of 12]

    The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    The U.S. Army Chorus performs in a Memorial Day concert at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas on May 26, 2024. The concert was conducted by Captain Bonnie Alger, Officer in Charge of The U.S. Army Chorus, the first female director in the ensemble’s history. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 18:03
    Photo ID: 8503629
    VIRIN: 240526-A-BN614-4655
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community
    The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community
    The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community
    The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community
    The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community
    The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community
    The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community
    The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community
    The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community
    The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community
    The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community
    The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Band
    1st Cavalry Division Band
    brass quintet
    US Army Chorus
    Band Officer
    Premier Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT