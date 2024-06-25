The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform special Memorial Day concert for the Dallas community

The U.S. Army Chorus and Brass Quintet perform a Memorial Day concert at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas on May 26, 2024. The concert was conducted by Captain Bonnie Alger, Officer in Charge of The U.S. Army Chorus, the first female director in the ensemble’s history. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.

