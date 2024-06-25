Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    437th Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    437th Change of Command

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Service members and families attend the change of command ceremony for the 437th Operations Group on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 27, 2024. The 437th OG has supported our NATO allies with conflicts in Europe and is postured to continue fulfilling a critical role in the current era of rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

