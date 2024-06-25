437th Change of Command

U.S. Air force Col.Carlos Berdecia, former commander of the 437th Operations Group, stands to receive the Legion of Merit award in recognition of his exceptional service and conduct during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 27, 2024. Berdecia was responsible for 880 personnel, 3 flying squadrons and one operational support squadron that provided combat ready aircrews for 40 assigned C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

Date Taken: 06.27.2024
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US