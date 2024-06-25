U.S. Air force Col.Carlos Berdecia, former commander of the 437th Operations Group, stands to receive the Legion of Merit award in recognition of his exceptional service and conduct during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 27, 2024. Berdecia was responsible for 880 personnel, 3 flying squadrons and one operational support squadron that provided combat ready aircrews for 40 assigned C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 16:32
|Photo ID:
|8503515
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-DF736-1067
|Resolution:
|4003x4044
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 437th Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT