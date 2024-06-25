Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 87th SFS June 27, 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 87th SFS conducting Light Sniper Training on Range 47A. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 13:40
    Photo ID: 8502916
    VIRIN: 240627-A-IE493-2979
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 649.02 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. 87th SFS conducting Light Sniper Training.

