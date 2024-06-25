Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 13:40 Photo ID: 8502914 VIRIN: 240627-A-IE493-7498 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 577.97 KB Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 87th SFS June 27, 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.