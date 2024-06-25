Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Ivans targets stand ready for Best Squad firers during competition [Image 6 of 6]

    Green Ivans targets stand ready for Best Squad firers during competition

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece 

    350th Civil Affairs Command (Airborne)

    Green Ivan targets pop up on the M4 carbine qualification range February 5, 2024, at Alabama's Camp Rudder, during the 2024 350th Civil Affairs Command Best Squad Competition. The competition challenged five-Soldier teams with a series of physically and mentally demanding tasks over six days in training areas in northern Florida and southern Alabama. (U.S. Army photos by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

