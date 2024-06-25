Soldier makes front sight adjustments during Best Squad competition

Master Sgt. Brian Powers, Signal section non-commissioned officer in charge for the 350th Civil Affairs Command, makes adjustments to the front sight of his M4 carbine during the weapons' qualification portion of the 2024 350th Civil Affairs Command Best Squad competition February 5, 2024, at Alabama's Camp Rudder. The competition challenged five-Soldier teams with a series of physically and mentally demanding tasks over six days in training areas in northern Florida and southern Alabama. (U.S. Army photos by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

