Master Sgt. Brian Powers, Signal section non-commissioned officer in charge for the 350th Civil Affairs Command, makes adjustments to the front sight of his M4 carbine during the weapons' qualification portion of the 2024 350th Civil Affairs Command Best Squad competition February 5, 2024, at Alabama's Camp Rudder. The competition challenged five-Soldier teams with a series of physically and mentally demanding tasks over six days in training areas in northern Florida and southern Alabama. (U.S. Army photos by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 12:02
|Photo ID:
|8502663
|VIRIN:
|240205-A-OU123-7470
|Resolution:
|2848x4288
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier makes front sight adjustments during Best Squad competition [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Adam Weece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT