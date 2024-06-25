4 FW Hosts CAF Day

Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, their families and civilians participate in dodgeball during a Comprehensive Airman Fitness day at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 20, 2024.

CAF days help those participating develop physical, spiritual, mental and social resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

