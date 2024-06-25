Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4 FW Hosts CAF Day [Image 1 of 2]

    4 FW Hosts CAF Day

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, their families and civilians participate in kickball during a Comprehensive Airman Fitness day at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 20, 2024.
    CAF days help those participating develop physical, spiritual, mental and social resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 11:58
    Photo ID: 8502660
    VIRIN: 240620-F-FX978-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 FW Hosts CAF Day [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4 FW Hosts CAF Day
    4 FW Hosts CAF Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    4th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT