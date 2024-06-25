Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    450th MCB Receives Sendoff [Image 9 of 9]

    450th MCB Receives Sendoff

    MANHATTAN, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Capt. Derek Cobb 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Brandi Peasley, awards challenge coins to select personnel at the 450th Movement Control Battalion (MCB) Farewell Ceremony at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park of Manhattan, Kansas, June 22, 2024. The unit spent time with their Family and friends before deploying overseas to execute sustainment operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Derek Cobb)

