450th MCB Receives Sendoff

The 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Brandi Peasley, awards challenge coins to select personnel at the 450th Movement Control Battalion (MCB) Farewell Ceremony at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park of Manhattan, Kansas, June 22, 2024. The unit spent time with their Family and friends before deploying overseas to execute sustainment operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Derek Cobb)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024