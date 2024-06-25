Family and friends of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 450th Movement Control Battalion (MCB), pay respect to the U.S. flag during the 450th MCB Farewell Ceremony at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park of Manhattan, Kansas, June 22, 2024. The unit spent time with their Family and friends before deploying overseas to execute sustainment operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Derek Cobb)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 10:41
|Photo ID:
|8502442
|VIRIN:
|240622-A-FU399-2784
|Resolution:
|1400x933
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|MANHATTAN, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 450th MCB Receives Sendoff [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Derek Cobb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
450th Movement Control Battalion Receives Sendoff
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT