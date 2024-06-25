450th MCB Receives Sendoff

Family and friends of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, assigned to the 450th Movement Control Battalion (MCB), pay respect to the U.S. flag during the 450th MCB Farewell Ceremony at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park of Manhattan, Kansas, June 22, 2024. The unit spent time with their Family and friends before deploying overseas to execute sustainment operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Derek Cobb)

