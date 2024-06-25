Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviano AB hosts the Summer Splash 5K [Image 2 of 4]

    Aviano AB hosts the Summer Splash 5K

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A participant sprays a runner with a water gun during the Summer Splash 5K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 27, 2024. The Summer Splash 5K was a family-friendly morale event hosted by the Dragon Fitness Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 10:29
    Photo ID: 8502416
    VIRIN: 240626-F-MO337-1011
    Resolution: 4575x3044
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano AB hosts the Summer Splash 5K [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviano AB hosts the Summer Splash 5K
    Aviano AB hosts the Summer Splash 5K
    Aviano AB hosts the Summer Splash 5K
    Aviano AB hosts the Summer Splash 5K

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    families
    5k
    running
    FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT