Aviano AB hosts the Summer Splash 5K

U.S. Air Force Airmen and families run the Summer Splash 5K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 27, 2024. The Summer Splash 5K was a family-friendly morale event hosted by the Dragon Fitness Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|06.27.2024
|06.27.2024 10:29
|8502415
|240626-F-MO337-1043
|5792x3854
|3.84 MB
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|1
|0
