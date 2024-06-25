Fox EMBER training at McCrady

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Zachary Cates, an emergency manager with the 117th Civil Engineer Squadron, Alabama Air National Guard, participates in an emergency management battlefield expeditionary response deployment for training at the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, June 7, 2024. The multi-day Fox EMBER exercise enabled Airmen to develop their skills for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear events during an immersive deployment environment using real-world scenarios. Fox EMBER included Airmen from emergency management, bioenvironmental, communications, security forces, firefighters from 15 units across seven states and one territory, and personnel from the Army and Marines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

