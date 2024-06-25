Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox EMBER training at McCrady [Image 17 of 23]

    Fox EMBER training at McCrady

    EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. James Gomez, an emergency manager with the 187th Civil Engineer Squadron, Alabama Air National Guard, secures a building during an emergency management battlefield expeditionary response deployment for training at the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, June 7, 2024. The multi-day Fox EMBER exercise enabled Airmen to develop their skills for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear events during an immersive deployment environment using real-world scenarios. Fox EMBER included Airmen from emergency management, bioenvironmental, communications, security forces, firefighters from 15 units across seven states and one territory, and personnel from the Army and Marines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 10:22
    Photo ID: 8502399
    VIRIN: 240607-Z-WT236-1026
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox EMBER training at McCrady [Image 23 of 23], by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady
    Fox EMBER training at McCrady

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fox EMBER 24 training exercise expands, goes joint

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency management
    civil support team
    CBRN
    combat skills
    National Guard
    Fox EMBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT