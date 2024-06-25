U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. James Gomez, an emergency manager with the 187th Civil Engineer Squadron, Alabama Air National Guard, secures a building during an emergency management battlefield expeditionary response deployment for training at the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, June 7, 2024. The multi-day Fox EMBER exercise enabled Airmen to develop their skills for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear events during an immersive deployment environment using real-world scenarios. Fox EMBER included Airmen from emergency management, bioenvironmental, communications, security forces, firefighters from 15 units across seven states and one territory, and personnel from the Army and Marines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 10:22 Photo ID: 8502399 VIRIN: 240607-Z-WT236-1026 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 2.57 MB Location: EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox EMBER training at McCrady [Image 23 of 23], by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.