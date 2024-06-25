Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    702nd Munitions Support Squadron welcomes new commander

    702nd Munitions Support Squadron welcomes new commander

    BüCHEL AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Smyth, incoming 702nd Munitions Support Squadron commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony for the squadron at Büchel Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. Smyth’s new position marks his second assignment to a 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group unit, having previously served as the 704th MUNSS Maintenance Flight commander at Ghedi Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

    This work, 702nd Munitions Support Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command Ceremony
    bundeswehr
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    702nd Munitions Support Squadron
    52nd Munitions Maintenance Group

