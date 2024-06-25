U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Smyth, incoming 702nd Munitions Support Squadron commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony for the squadron at Büchel Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. Smyth’s new position marks his second assignment to a 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group unit, having previously served as the 704th MUNSS Maintenance Flight commander at Ghedi Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 10:28
|Photo ID:
|8502401
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-RR422-1193
|Resolution:
|2982x1988
|Size:
|394.22 KB
|Location:
|BüCHEL AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 702nd Munitions Support Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
702nd Munitions Support Squadron welcomes new commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT