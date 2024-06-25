702nd Munitions Support Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Smyth, incoming 702nd Munitions Support Squadron commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony for the squadron at Büchel Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. Smyth’s new position marks his second assignment to a 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group unit, having previously served as the 704th MUNSS Maintenance Flight commander at Ghedi Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

