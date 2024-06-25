702nd Munitions Support Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Scott Schlegelmilch relinquished command of the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron to Lt. Col. Kevin Smyth at Büchel Air Base, Germany, June 26.



Col. Michael W. Donahue II, commander of the 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group, presided over the change of command ceremony as the 702nd MUNSS bid a farewell to the outgoing commander and welcomed their incoming commander.



“This is a rare opportunity for a munitions officer. This opportunity to lead 24 to 26 different Air Force Specialty Codes and not just engage with them, like we would on a main operating base, has been incredible,” said Schlegelmilch. “ I now have a better understanding of how command post, custody forces, communications, mission support and force support work–knowledge that will serve me well wherever my future career takes me.”



The 702nd MUNSS is a geographically separated unit assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing and contributes to NATO's strike mission. The unit collaborates closely in day-to-day operations with the German Luftwaffe’s Tactical Wing 33, the installation’s host unit.



The 702nd MUNSS commander oversees five flights consisting of custody forces, maintenance, communications, operations and mission support. They are responsible for providing trained, ready and equipped Airmen capable of integrating with host nation personnel.



Schlegelmilch assumed command of the 702nd MUNSS in June 2022. As he departed Büchel, he took the time to thank his Airmen for their receptiveness to his command throughout his tenure.



“They’ve given me the opportunity to learn what they do, who they are and be emotionally invested in their lives. That is something I will carry with me while I leave,” said Schlegelmilch.



Smythis a familiar face in the 52nd MMG, having previously served as the 704th MUNSS Maintenance Flight commander, Ghedi Air Base, Italy. His previous experience at a 52nd MMG unit well equips him to meet the unique mission and challenges posed at Büchel.



“I have some experience of what it’s like to operate out of a GSU,” said Smyth. “I know our team will experience some difficulties that folks in the main operating base may not have to face, and I’m sensitive to that. I’ll bring that knowledge to the job and advocate for people here.”



Smyth is also no stranger to working hand-in-hand with host nation partners. He says he’s prepared to maintain the status quo of working with the squadron’s Luftwaffe counterparts on a daily basis to further strengthen the motto of his unit: Partners in Peace.



“Since I’ve come into the seat, I’ve just been so impressed with how well the connection was with the commander and the host wing. We meet weekly and discuss the next two months,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Steve Bayne, 702nd MUNSS director of operations. “Every time we have an event going on, we talk about that event weekly. No other place I know of goes that far and does that kind of coordination.”



As a going away gift for the outgoing commander, the Luftwaffe surprised Schlegelmilch and his family with a ride in a Transportpanzer Fuchs, a German armored personnel carrier. When they arrived at the location for the change of command, they were greeted by the Luftwaffe honor guard.



“As a host nation, we work extremely closely and trustingly with our U.S. friends every day. This is not only the basis for our common success, it is also the heart of what makes a strong German-U.S. relationship,” said Luftwaffe Lt. Col. Cristoph Kaiser, Tactical Wing 33 deputy commander. “It is an honor for us to be part of this relationship and to contribute to strengthening NATO.”



The 52nd MMG provides four fully capable U.S. Munitions Support Squadrons across three NATO partner nations that are responsible for the ownership, custody, accountability and release of war reserve munitions supporting NATO forces.

