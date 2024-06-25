Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Kings Bay Change of Command Ceremony

KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 20, 2024) Lt. Col. Joseph E. Moeller (left) and Col. Daniel L. Thunen (right) exchange the U.S. Marine Corps flag during Marine Corps Security Force Battalion’s change of command ceremony at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Thunen was relieved by Moeller as the battalion’s commander. The ceremony was attended by the base’s tenant commanding officers, family, friends, and the nearly 1,100 Marines and Sailors assigned to the battalion. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary D. Behrend)

