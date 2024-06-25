Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Kings Bay Change of Command Ceremony

    Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Kings Bay Change of Command Ceremony

    KINGS BAY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Behrend 

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 20, 2024) Col. Daniel L. Thunen speaks to attendees at the Marine Corps Security Force Battalion’s change of command ceremony at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Thunen was relieved by Lt. Col. Joseph E. Moeller as the battalion’s commander. The ceremony was attended by the base’s tenant commanding officers, family, friends, and the nearly 1,100 Marines and Sailors assigned to the battalion. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary D. Behrend)

