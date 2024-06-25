Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden commander reflects on garrison successes and heartfelt emotions leaving Germany [Image 3 of 3]

    Wiesbaden commander reflects on garrison successes and heartfelt emotions leaving Germany

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Reflecting on his time in command, Col. David Mayfield learned that a garrison commander must be an economist, politician, diplomat, engineer, and many other professions rolled into one.

    “As a garrison commander, you must know about each of the professions, but be a master of none. However, you have fantastic directors and divisions chiefs that help you work through all that – and it is amazing what you learn,” he said.

