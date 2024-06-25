Wiesbaden commander reflects on garrison successes and heartfelt emotions leaving Germany

Reflecting on his time in command, Col. David Mayfield learned that a garrison commander must be an economist, politician, diplomat, engineer, and many other professions rolled into one.



“As a garrison commander, you must know about each of the professions, but be a master of none. However, you have fantastic directors and divisions chiefs that help you work through all that – and it is amazing what you learn,” he said.

