U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield recently sat down to discuss his time leading the garrison. His change of command on June 26, signals the end of his most recent duty assignment in Germany – his fourth in total.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 04:09
|Photo ID:
|8501946
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-NH858-3597
|Resolution:
|5622x4016
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wiesbaden commander reflects on garrison successes and heartfelt emotions leaving Germany [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wiesbaden commander reflects on garrison successes and heartfelt emotions leaving Germany
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT