    USS George Washington hosts the official Equadorian party [Image 3 of 3]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Keith Knisely 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Gian Carlo Loffredo, Ecuadorian minister of defense, right, attends a tour with Rear Admiral. Alexis Walker, commander, Carrier Strike Group 10, aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 26, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 22:40
    Photo ID: 8501717
    VIRIN: 240626-N-MI100-1079
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 13.21 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington hosts the official Equadorian party [Image 3 of 3], by SN Keith Knisely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    CVN 73
    USSGW
    Equador
    Southern Seas 2024

