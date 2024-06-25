15th Wing Picnic at Vosler Park

A member of Team Hickam throws a football during a 15th Wing Picnic on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. During the event, Airmen were given free food, beverages, games and music to boost morale and build stronger bonds between units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US