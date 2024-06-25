Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing Picnic at Vosler Park [Image 5 of 6]

    15th Wing Picnic at Vosler Park

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    A member of Team Hickam throws a football during a 15th Wing Picnic on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. During the event, Airmen were given free food, beverages, games and music to boost morale and build stronger bonds between units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 20:16
    VIRIN: 240621-F-NW874-1022
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Wing Picnic at Vosler Park [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Picnic
    15th Wing

