Team Hickam personnel participate in a 15th Wing Picnic on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. To show their appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the Airmen in the 15th Wing, senior leaders hosted a picnic for team members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|06.21.2024
|06.26.2024 20:16
|8501484
|240621-F-NW874-1001
|6048x4024
|6.86 MB
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|4
|0
This work, 15th Wing Picnic at Vosler Park [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
