15th Wing Picnic at Vosler Park

Team Hickam personnel participate in a 15th Wing Picnic on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. To show their appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the Airmen in the 15th Wing, senior leaders hosted a picnic for team members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US