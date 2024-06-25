Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo [Image 8 of 8]

    Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joel Santibanez, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, marks the gross vehicle weight of a generator during an Explodeo exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 24, 2024. The front axel, rear axel and gross vehicle weight, and center of gravity are all marked onto equipment to ensure speed and accuracy during aircraft loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 18:44
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Travis AFB
    Exercise
    APS
    Explodeo
    Explode into Theater

