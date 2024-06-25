U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joel Santibanez, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, marks the gross vehicle weight of a generator during an Explodeo exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 24, 2024. The front axel, rear axel and gross vehicle weight, and center of gravity are all marked onto equipment to ensure speed and accuracy during aircraft loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8501157
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-IP635-1390
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|37.26 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
