Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Hong, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, drives a forklift during an Explodeo exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 24, 2024. Explodeo is an Air Mobility Command exercise aimed to enhance the command’s ability to prepare, posture and present ready forces for employment to support national security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

