Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo [Image 7 of 8]

    Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benjamin Hong, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, drives a forklift during an Explodeo exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 24, 2024. Explodeo is an Air Mobility Command exercise aimed to enhance the command’s ability to prepare, posture and present ready forces for employment to support national security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 18:44
    Photo ID: 8501156
    VIRIN: 240625-F-IP635-1398
    Resolution: 6811x5449
    Size: 31.43 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo
    Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo
    Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo
    Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo
    Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo
    Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo
    Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo
    Team Travis practices ‘Exploding into Theater’ during Explodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Travis AFB
    Exercise
    APS
    Explodeo
    Explode into Theater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT