Yorktown, Va. (June 25, 2024) Capt. Don Kline, USN (Ret.), a volunteer docent at the York County Historical Museum provides some meaningful interpretation to some of the historic displays and artifacts associated with Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for a contingent of Sailors from the installation. The Sailors visited the museum as part of their monthly Sailor 360 training. The tour allowed Sailors to connect with the installation’s rich history and learn more about installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 16:16 Photo ID: 8500892 VIRIN: 240625-N-TG517-7103 Resolution: 4868x2639 Size: 1.99 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NWS Yorktown Sailors connect with installation history at York County Historical Museum [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.