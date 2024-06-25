Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown Sailors connect with installation history at York County Historical Museum

    NWS Yorktown Sailors connect with installation history at York County Historical Museum

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (June 25, 2024) Capt. Don Kline, USN (Ret.), a volunteer docent at the York County Historical Museum provides some meaningful interpretation to some of the historic displays and artifacts associated with Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for a contingent of Sailors from the installation. The Sailors visited the museum as part of their monthly Sailor 360 training. The tour allowed Sailors to connect with the installation’s rich history and learn more about installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown Sailors connect with installation history at York County Historical Museum [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Sailor 360
    Museum Docent
    Museum Tour

