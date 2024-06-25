Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New CSM arrives at AMCOM [Image 2 of 2]

    New CSM arrives at AMCOM

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    During the Aviation and Missile Command change of responsibility ceremony held June 14 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., outgoing AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith said he does what he does because of the warfighters, regardless of their rank, position or command. “What we do matters, not just for the U.S. Army, but for this country, and it’s about the warfighter, and I remember that every day,” he said. “I’m a Soldier going out and helping Soldiers.”

    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

