New CSM arrives at AMCOM

During the Aviation and Missile Command change of responsibility ceremony held June 14 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., outgoing AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith said he does what he does because of the warfighters, regardless of their rank, position or command. “What we do matters, not just for the U.S. Army, but for this country, and it’s about the warfighter, and I remember that every day,” he said. “I’m a Soldier going out and helping Soldiers.”

