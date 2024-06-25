The Aviation and Missile Command welcomes a new senior enlisted leader during a change of responsibility held June 14 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. During a ceremony hosted by AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor (left), incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss (center) received the unit colors.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 16:11
|Photo ID:
|8500870
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-CT301-1001
|Resolution:
|6073x4337
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New CSM arrives at AMCOM [Image 2 of 2], by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT