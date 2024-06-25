Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New CSM arrives at AMCOM [Image 1 of 2]

    New CSM arrives at AMCOM

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    The Aviation and Missile Command welcomes a new senior enlisted leader during a change of responsibility held June 14 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. During a ceremony hosted by AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor (left), incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss (center) received the unit colors.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 16:11
    Photo ID: 8500870
    VIRIN: 240614-A-CT301-1001
    Resolution: 6073x4337
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New CSM arrives at AMCOM [Image 2 of 2], by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New CSM arrives at AMCOM
    New CSM arrives at AMCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New CSM arrives at AMCOM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT