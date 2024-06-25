Timothy Odell, logistics management specialist, assigned to USACE Transatlantic Division takes ladder training from Kevin Raposa, chief of safety and occupational health for USACE Transatlantic Division June 7 in Winchester, Virginia. Employees revealed through the Position Hazard Analysis that this training was needed. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Angela King-Sweigart)

This work, USACE Transatlantic Division observes National Safety Month, by LTC Angela King-Sweigart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.