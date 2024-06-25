Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Transatlantic Division observes National Safety Month

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Angela King-Sweigart 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    Timothy Odell, logistics management specialist, assigned to USACE Transatlantic Division takes ladder training from Kevin Raposa, chief of safety and occupational health for USACE Transatlantic Division June 7 in Winchester, Virginia. Employees revealed through the Position Hazard Analysis that this training was needed. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Angela King-Sweigart)

    This work, USACE Transatlantic Division observes National Safety Month, by LTC Angela King-Sweigart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

