USACE Transatlantic Division observes National Safety Month

WINCHESTER, Va.-June is National Safety Month, and employees here are engaging in a variety of trainings designed to keep them safe on the job.



“Safety is always a focus here,” said Kevin Raposa, chief of safety and occupational health for USACE Transatlantic Division. “But this month the Transatlantic Division headquarters and the Transatlantic Middle East District, decided to partner and use the results from the employees completing their Position Hazard Analysis (PHA) to offer various trainings.”



The PHA, is administered to all employees in the form of Q&A and gives them a way to identify hazards associated with their jobs and learn about the controls they and their supervisors can implement to mitigate those hazards. The results provide valuable insights.



“We found out due via the results of the survey, that our workforce, needed some additional training here, like ladder safety training,” he said. “That was great because the survey did exactly what it was intended to do.”



Employees here have already taken fire extinguisher, CPR and First Aid training, ladder safety training, supervisor safety training, training on EM385-1-1 updates (the Army Corps of Engineers safety manual) and more to be offered as the month continues.



The training ensured that the organization was continuing to implement the Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Management System (CE-SOHMS). This program is intended to enhance safety both here and on project sites across the operational footprint.



“Our workforce is diverse,” said Raposa. “Our employees are working in office situations as well as at active worksites. All our employees continue to promote a culture of safety which in turn supports our mission partners.”



