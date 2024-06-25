KAUA’I, Hawaii -- U.S. Army Capt. Rachel Farr, stationed at Ft. Moore, Georgia, and currently attached to the Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training team, checks a dogs heart beat while assisting with a spay and neuter clinic on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, June 12, 2024. This marks the first time veterinary services were offered at no cost as part of Tropic Care, a mission through the IRT program designed to increase troop readiness while strengthening communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Fitzmorris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 14:19 Photo ID: 8500565 VIRIN: 240619-F-II154-1068 Resolution: 2100x1337 Size: 1.23 MB Location: KAPA'A, HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army veterinarian offers no-cost veterinary services to Hawaii locals during Tropic Care 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Laura Fitzmorris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.