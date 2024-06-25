Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army veterinarian offers no-care veterinary services to Hawaii locals during Tropic Care 2024 [Image 8 of 10]

    Army veterinarian offers no-care veterinary services to Hawaii locals during Tropic Care 2024

    KAPA'A, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Fitzmorris 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    KAUA’I, Hawaii – A dog undergoes a neuter surgery performed by Capt. Rachel Farr, U.S. Army, stationed at Ft. Moore, Georgia, and currently attached to the Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training team to assist with a spay and neuter clinic on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, June 12, 2024. This marks the first time veterinary services were offered at no cost as part of Tropic Care, a mission through the IRT program designed to increase troop readiness while strengthening communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Fitzmorris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 14:19
    Photo ID: 8500560
    VIRIN: 240619-F-II154-1069
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: KAPA'A, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army veterinarian offers no-care veterinary services to Hawaii locals during Tropic Care 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Laura Fitzmorris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army veterinarian offers no-cost veterinary services to Hawaii locals during Tropic Care 2024
    Army veterinarian offers no-cost veterinary services to Hawaii locals during Tropic Care 2024
    Army veterinarian offers no-cost veterinary services to Hawaii locals during Tropic Care 2024
    Army veterinarian offers no-cost veterinary services to Hawaii locals during Tropic Care 2024
    Army veterinarian offers no-cost veterinary services to Hawaii locals during Tropic Care 2024
    Army veterinarian offers no-cost veterinary services to Hawaii locals during Tropic Care 2024
    Army veterinarian offers no-cost veterinary services to Hawaii locals during Tropic Care 2024
    Army veterinarian offers no-care veterinary services to Hawaii locals during Tropic Care 2024
    Army veterinarian offers no-cost veterinary services to Hawaii locals during Tropic Care 2024
    Army veterinarian offers no-cost veterinary services to Hawaii locals during Tropic Care 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT