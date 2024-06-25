Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum’s Military Pay Office earns top award for exceptional Soldier support [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Drum’s Military Pay Office earns top award for exceptional Soldier support

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Fort Drum Army Military Pay Office staff earned the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s 2023 AMPO of the Year award (medium category) during a leadership forum in Indianapolis, June 10-14. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    This work, Fort Drum’s Military Pay Office earns top award for exceptional Soldier support [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum&rsquo;s Military Pay Office earns top award for exceptional Soldier support

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Army Military Pay Office
    Fort Drum Directorate of Human Resources

