The Fort Drum Army Military Pay Office staff earned the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s 2023 AMPO of the Year award (medium category) during a leadership forum in Indianapolis, June 10-14. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 11:08
|Photo ID:
|8499977
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-XX986-1002
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum’s Military Pay Office earns top award for exceptional Soldier support [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum’s Military Pay Office earns top award for exceptional Soldier support
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT