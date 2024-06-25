Fort Drum’s Military Pay Office earns top award for exceptional Soldier support

Photo By Michael Strasser | The Fort Drum Army Military Pay Office staff earned the U.S. Army Financial Management...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | The Fort Drum Army Military Pay Office staff earned the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s 2023 AMPO of the Year award (medium category) during a leadership forum in Indianapolis, June 10-14. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 26, 2024) -- When a 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldier encounters a pay issue, the staff at Fort Drum Army Military Pay Office has set the standard for accurate and timely support.



The U.S. Army Financial Management Command recognized their achievements with the 2023 Army Military Pay Office of the Year award (medium category) during the AMPO Leadership Forum in Indianapolis, June 10-14.



“This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the AMPO team here at Fort Drum,” said L.J. Cooper, Fort Drum Army Military Pay Office director. “They deserve all the accolades for being the best at what they do, and that’s providing exceptional support for our Soldiers and their families.”



This is the first time Fort Drum AMPO has earned this recognition since realigning under the U.S. Army Financial Management Command three years ago, after nearly two decades with the Defense Finance and Accounting Service.



The Fort Drum AMPO achieved a 100-percent rating during the annual Network Audit Field Service Compliance inspection, with top marks for transaction accuracy and timeliness for both active-duty and reserve component interactions.



Additionally, the staff was first in their network to construct an Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army (IPPS-A) team to handle customer relationship management cases. This enabled them to resolve Soldiers’ pay issues within two days of submission.



AMPO personnel provide support ranging from military and travel pay, in and out processing, retirement or separation from service, disbursing, and mobilization and demobilization.



For more information about the Fort Drum AMPO, visit https://home.army.mil/drum/units-tenants/army-military-pay-office.