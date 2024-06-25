USS Essex In-Port Operations

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Kyle Garrison, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), performs maintenance on a life raft in preparation for restowing the life rafts onboard Essex, June 18, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)
