Ensign Alexa Macri, left, and Lt. j.g. Davey Truesdale, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), oversee maintenance in preparation for restowing the life rafts onboard Essex June 18, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 11:09 Photo ID: 8499962 VIRIN: 240618-N-YB310-1105 Resolution: 1200x723 Size: 255.07 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.