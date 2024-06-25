A DoD contracted driver transports pallets of humanitarian aid from the USNS GySgt Fred W. Stockham (T-AK-3017) across the Roll on Roll off Distribution Facility (RRDF) and onto the U.S. Army vessel LSV-5, in support of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) operation off the coast of Gaza, June 14, 2024. After a temporary suspension due to heavy sea states causing equipment damage, the temporary pier, part of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, resumed maritime delivery of international humanitarian aid to Gaza for distribution to Palestinian people in need. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 06:46
|Photo ID:
|8499313
|VIRIN:
|240613-N-KF697-2004
|Resolution:
|3576x2384
|Size:
|1015.77 KB
|Location:
|OFF THE COAST OF GAZA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JLOTS Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Gaza [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
