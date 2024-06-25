Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JLOTS Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Gaza [Image 1 of 2]

    JLOTS Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

    OFF THE GAZA COAST, MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaak Martinez 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    U.S. Army Soldiers transport pallets of humanitarian aid from the USNS GySgt Fred W. Stockham (T-AK-3017) to the Roll on, Roll off Distribution Facility in support of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) operation off the coast of Gaza, June 12, 2024. After a temporary suspension due to heavy sea states causing equipment damage, the temporary pier, part of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, resumed maritime delivery of international humanitarian aid to Gaza for distribution to Palestinian people in need. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)

