JLOTS Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

U.S. Army Soldiers transport pallets of humanitarian aid from the USNS GySgt Fred W. Stockham (T-AK-3017) to the Roll on, Roll off Distribution Facility in support of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) operation off the coast of Gaza, June 12, 2024. After a temporary suspension due to heavy sea states causing equipment damage, the temporary pier, part of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, resumed maritime delivery of international humanitarian aid to Gaza for distribution to Palestinian people in need. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)

