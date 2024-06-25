Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    422nd Security Forces Squadron assumption of command [Image 11 of 12]

    422nd Security Forces Squadron assumption of command

    RAF CROUGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Capt. Robert Parati, 422nd Security Forces Squadron incoming commander, right, and Col. Ricardo Diaz, 422nd Air Base Group commander, left, applauds during the 422nd SFS assumption of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 25, 2024. The ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of the unit's responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 05:48
    Photo ID: 8499260
    VIRIN: 240625-F-KS661-1002
    Resolution: 8166x5444
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 422nd Security Forces Squadron assumption of command [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Assumption of Command
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    422 SFS
    422nd Security Forces Squadron

