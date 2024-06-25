422nd Security Forces Squadron assumption of command

Capt. Robert Parati, 422nd Security Forces Squadron incoming commander, right, and Col. Ricardo Diaz, 422nd Air Base Group commander, left, applauds during the 422nd SFS assumption of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, June 25, 2024. The ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of the unit's responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

Date Taken: 06.25.2024